Record Warmth Continues

While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out today, the muggy summer weather continues with temperatures in the low to mid 90s through the next 7 days and likely beyond.



TODAY: Temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The heat index will climb above 100° at times. Look for an isolated shower if you’re lucky. Most if not all will end up dry today. Friday Night Football looks just fine. Look for south winds between 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: While things may be more partly cloudy to start the evening, by the overnight hours, we’ll be into the low 70s and upper 60s with a mostly clear sky. Winds will be light from the south under 3 mph.

THIS WEEKEND – NEXT WEEK: Overall, look for the hot weather to continue. Temperatures into the low to middle 90s look to continue with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Some spots will likely see upper 90s and we will also likely break some record highs heading into the first week of October.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: October does traditionally bring us cold fronts in the region, but we aren’t holding our breath for one any time soon. Some extended patterns hint at it, but we’re hedging our bets and suggesting the heat wave likely continues into next weekend. The latest 8-14 day outlook suggests above average temperatures and drier than normal weather will continue into October 10th, though temperatures may not remain as high as the mid to upper 90s through then. Average temperatures are in the low 80s and upper 70s during the period.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karen will continue to be monitored. Karen is north of Puerto Rico and meandering. However, a building ridge of high pressure is expected to block it’s escape and force it to the west by the weekend. As of now, we’re expecting it to weaken as it moves into a hostile environment. We’ll monitor it. Hurricane Lorenzo continues to strengthen as it moves west in the open Atlantic. No impacts are expected from Lorenzo to the mainland U.S as it is now a major hurricane, the third of the season.

