Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting at Oasis Lounge

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have developing news in a case out of Clay County.

There has been an arrest made in connection with the Oasis shooting that killed 20-year-old Taleese Chandler and injured several others including 19-year-old Kolban Hogan who was critically injured after shielding his sister and her friend from the gunfire.

In a press release, law enforcement said they have arrested Tyler Brooks and charged him with first-degree murder.

After the shooting, three people filed lawsuits against the owner of the nightclub and the security company on site that night.

The Clay County Board of Supervisors also passed a new nightclub ordinance stating patrons cannot wear face coverings inside, the club must have good quality cameras, and a limit on how many people can be in the building at once, etc.

