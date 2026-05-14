Corinth man arrested after a bomb hoax in the area

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth man may have made things worse for himself by picking up the phone.

Monday, Lee County 911 received a call from a man who reported he had a bomb in his vehicle, which had been towed.

Tupelo police officers located the suspected caller, Allen Morgan, at the North Mississippi Medical Center.

They arrested him for Public Intoxication.

Further investigation determined there was no bomb. Morgan was then charged with one count of False Reporting of a Bomb or Explosive Device.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

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