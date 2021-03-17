High threat of severe weather for Wednesday; Stay calm and stay safe

SUMMARY: Widespread strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday. While some strong activity may be around early in the day, the highest odds will occur from mid afternoon through about 1-2 a.m. Thursday. We are now under a Level 4 to Level 5 Threat for severe weather for Wednesday from the Storm Prediction Center. All modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. A few strong tornadoes could occur somewhere in the region as well. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways of getting warning information. Now is the time to get your severe weather plan in place and get it ready to be put into action.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain and storms should push north into Tennessee by midday. We expect there to be in a lull for a few hours before new activity develops. Isolated storms may be the first to develop across MS & AL. They would possess a higher tornado and hail risk. Heading into the evening, a line of storms will sweep across the entire area bringing a risk for damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes once again to all locations. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s. Southerly winds between 10-20 mph will keep plenty of moisture around to help fuel the storms. Take some time now to review your severe weather safety plan. The most important things are to have multiple ways to get the watches and warnings and know where to go if a warning is issued.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The risk of severe storms should end by 1 or 2 a.m. Look for gradual clearing from W to E with lows in the low to mid 50s by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Much cooler. Highs in the 60s. Overnight lows in the 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Pretty quiet and mostly sunny once again with high pressure moving back into the region. Highs in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

