Severe storm threat highest on Wednesday

SUMMARY: Several waves of storms will be possible between now and Wednesday night. The greatest overall risk looks to be Wednesday afternoon and evening when the main system pushed through the region. All modes of severe weather remain on the table, including tornadoes. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways of getting warning information.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms may redevelop across the area, especially across our southeastern and eastern counties. The overall severe threat is low but not totally zero. Look for lows in the low 60s. Winds SW 2-6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of showers and storms mainly across the southern 1/2 of our area. The severe threat is low but not totally zero during the day. Mild highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: A warm front will start to push from south to north across the region. This boundary is likely going to kick off several batches of rain and storms. Some of them could become severe. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of rain and storms are expected during the first part of the day but we think a lot of them may push north into Tennessee by early afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. We’ll start out very muggy in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON & EVENING: There could be an early afternoon lull in activity before storms start to fire but we’ll have to wait and see. Any storm that develops will be capable of severe weather, including tornadoes. Highs should be around 80°. Southerly winds between 10-20 mph will keep plenty of moisture around to help fuel the storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The risk of severe storms should wrap up by 1 or 2 a.m. Lows in the 50s by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Pretty quiet weather overall with high pressure moving back into the region. Highs primarily in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

